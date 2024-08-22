Sangareddy MLA slams congress for failing farmers, demands unconditional crop loan waivers

BRS MLA said the Congress government had put many conditions to exclude many farmers from beneficiaries list so that it would restrict the burden on State's exchequer.

BRS leaders led by MLA Chintha Prabhakar is organising protests in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar demanded the government to waive off Rs 2 lakh crop loans of all the farmers without any conditions.

Addressing a protest programme organised at the Tehsildar’s office in Sanagreddy over the denial of loan waivers to farmers across the district, the BRS MLA said the Congress government had put many conditions to exclude many farmers from beneficiaries list so that it would restrict the burden on State’s exchequer.

He lashed at the Congress government for cheating the farmers as many farmers did not get the benefit. Prabhakar said that the farmers were roaming around banks, officers and agricultural officials as they did not get the loan waiver while the Congress claimed they had done a 100 per cent waiver.

The MLA said that hardly 25 per cent of eligible farmers got the loan waiver. Prabhakar said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had cheated the god he had made promises on the premises of various temples in the State but could not keep the promises.

He said that the people of Telangana were eagerly waiting to see the Congress implement all six guarantees. Prabhakar vowed to fight on behalf of the people until each beneficiary gets the loan waiver.

BRS cadre led by Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao organised a protest in Zaheerabad while former MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, and M Bhupal Reddy participated in similar protest programmes in Andole and Narayankhed respectively.

BRS leaders led by V Adarsh Reddy, Bal Reddy and others organised at Gummadidala in the Patancheru constituency. Similarly, protests were organised in all the constituency headquarters across the erstwhile Medak district.