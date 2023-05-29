| Ashneer Grover Makes Surprise Appearance In In New Roadies Promo

Ashneer Grover makes surprise appearance in in new ‘Roadies’ promo

MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.

By ANI Published Date - 12:00 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Mumbai: Makers of the reality show ‘Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ recently unveiled a new promo which raised the fans’ excitement for the new season.

What caught the netizen’s eyeballs in the promo was the Ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover‘s short appearance.

Taking to Instagram, MTV Roadies shared the promo on their official handle and captioned it, “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

The clip showcased gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants. And suddenly Ashneer makes a surprised appearance and could be heard saying, “Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai. Ki lelo mereko.”

Soon after the clip was out, netizens swamped the comment section and shared their responses to the ‘MTV Roadies’ clip.

“Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai !,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all”

“Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a Co Founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies,” a user wrote.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is returning as a host on the youth-based reality show.

The ‘Happy New Year’ actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of ‘Roadies’ as a host and there were no gang leaders.

Apart from him, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati will be also seen in the show as the gang leaders.

Talking about Ashneer, he gained a lot of popularity from the show ‘Shark Tank Season 1.’

‘Roadies- Karm ya Kaand’ is scheduled to be out on MTV and Jio Cinema on June 3.