Ashwa Jauhar fancied for Hyderabad feature

Being held after a long gap, the races will be without spectators here on Thursday

Hyderabad: The M. Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Jauhar looks unbeatable in the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Million 1100 metres, the feature event of the opening day of the winter season. Being held after a long gap, the races will be without spectators here on Thursday. No false rails, races on monsoon race track.

SELECTIONS

1. Elmira 1, Brilliant View 2, Waitoma 3

2. Sitara 1, Conscious Gift 2, Blazer 3

3. Lombardy 1, Galloping Gangster 2, Premier Action 3

4. Strategist 1, Max 2, City Of Blossom 3

5. Good Connection 1, Hidden Hope 2, Aintree 3

6. Ashwa Jauhar 1, Jarvis 2, Born To be 3

7. Ashwa Bravo 1, Star Of Tiara 2, Lockhart 3

8. Belle Springs 1, Xfinity 2, Amyra 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Bravo.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

