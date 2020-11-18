Ashwa Jauhar fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The M. Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Jauhar looks unbeatable in the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Million 1100 metres, the feature event of the opening day of the winter season. Being held after a long gap, the races will be without spectators here on Thursday. No false rails, races on monsoon race track.
SELECTIONS
1. Elmira 1, Brilliant View 2, Waitoma 3
2. Sitara 1, Conscious Gift 2, Blazer 3
3. Lombardy 1, Galloping Gangster 2, Premier Action 3
4. Strategist 1, Max 2, City Of Blossom 3
5. Good Connection 1, Hidden Hope 2, Aintree 3
6. Ashwa Jauhar 1, Jarvis 2, Born To be 3
7. Ashwa Bravo 1, Star Of Tiara 2, Lockhart 3
8. Belle Springs 1, Xfinity 2, Amyra 3
Day’s Best: Ashwa Bravo.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
