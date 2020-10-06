Ashwin refrained from ‘Mankading’ this time

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past — Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-striker’s end.
Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly after catching Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch short of the crease during their Indian Premier League match here. The bowler, though, warned the Australian.
In the dugout, DC coach Ricky Ponting, who found himself at odds with Ashwin on the contentious issue of Mankading in the run-up to the tournament, also smiled.