Asia Cup final: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against India; Sundar replaces Axar

Defending Champion Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the title clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against India

By ANI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

ANI Photo

Colombo: Defending Champion Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the title clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against India at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India has won the most number of seven Asia Cup while defending champion Sri Lanka have bagged six titles. India is playing with their regular side except injured Axar Patel who has been replaced by Washington Sundar.

SL captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss, “We’ll bat first. Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren’t able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate. I’m very pleased with the youngsters – Wellalage, Pathirana, Samarawickrama. It is a good team and the results are there, this is a good boost for the WC. One change – Theekshana out, Hemantha in.”

India captain Rohit Sharma said, “Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat. The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone’s back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.