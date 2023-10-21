Asian Games gold medalist Rutuja Bhosale eyes Olympics berth

I've set my sights on the Paris Olympics. Unlike in other sports, winning at the Asian Games doesn't guarantee a tennis player an Olympic quota, Rutuja said

Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Pune: Riding on the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale is now aiming to secure a 2024 Paris Olympics quota and break into top-200 to ensure more Grand Slam presence in her career.

“I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” Rutuja commented after being felicitated by Punit Balan Group (PBG) Chairman Punit Balan in the presence of Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, former captain of Maharashtra Ranji cricket team and Rutuja’s husband Swapnil Gugale and her mother upon her arrival in India.

Bhosale has made significant progress in her world ranking resulting in a career-high ranking of 313 in singles. She has also clinched seven ITF titles in the last two years including six in the doubles category.

“It was a proud moment for me and Rohan (Bopanna) to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years. I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone into making us stand at the podium,” Rutuja added.

On the other hand, the financial assistance made her more relaxed and helped her to focus on her game rather than worrying about a shortage of funds and various other challenges.

“Rutuja is a role model for many young aspiring athletes in the country. PBG as a group is committed to supporting talented sportspersons like Rutuja and provide them with the necessary financial help. I am certain Rutuja will continue with her hard work and quest for competing at the Olympic and ensure Grand Slam appearances,” Punit Balan said on the occasion.