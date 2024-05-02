NIMS surgeons successfully treat 18-month-old with Hepatoblastoma

About six months ago, the girl’s diagnosis was accidentally made when she had a fall while playing. She was evaluated and diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma of the liver.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 11:58 AM

Hyderabad: Surgeons from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have announced successful treatment of an 18-months-old-girl who was suffering from Hepatoblastoma, a rare tumor of the liver usually affecting children.

The child had a very large tumor of size around 7 x 5 cm involving almost half of the liver and was referred to NIMS for expert management. There is a three step process for treatment of such ailments including chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplantation.

A multidisciplinary team including an oncologist started a 4 cycle chemotherapy to reduce the size of the large tumour. Later, doctors planned a major hepatectomy, which is surgical removal of the liver. The girl underwent surgery which involved removal of the major portion of the liver – the right lobe of liver was removed. The surgery was performed by NIMS Director and senior surgeon, Dr Bheerappa and his team of surgical gastroenterologists. The youngster recovered quickly and was discharged.