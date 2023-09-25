| Asian Games Happy To Win Two Medals On Same Day Says Air Rifle Shooter Ramita

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal, who captured two medals in the team's and individual's event in the 10 m air rifle competition

09:30 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

ANI Photo

Hangzhou: Indian shooter Ramita Jindal, who captured two medals in the team’s and individual’s event in the 10 m air rifle competition at the ongoing Asian Games, said that she is happy to win two medals on the same day and looks forward to a gold medal in the mixed team event.

“I feel great and amazing. It was a good experience, and I am very happy to win two medals on the same day. I was planning to get a gold medal but I got to learn a lot here. I have mixed mixed-team event ahead, hoping to win a gold medal there,” said Ramita to ANI.

With remarkable precision and unwavering focus, Ramita clinched the bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle individual event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ramita won bronze with a score of 230.1 in the final. The Indian shooter was in contention for silver till the last shot. Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian who qualified for the final, finished fourth.

China’s Huang Yuting with a score of 252.7 broke the previous Asian Games Record and took home the gold medal. Another Chinese player Han Jiayu bagged the silver medalist with a score of 251.3 in total.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s shooting team, featuring Ramita, Ashi Chouksey, and Mehuli Ghosh, finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle team event with a combined score of 1886.0 to win the silver medal. It is India’s first medal of Hangzhou 2023. The gold medal was bagged by China.

India has sent a 33-member shooting contingent to the 19th Asian Games that will compete for a total of 51 medals. They will be competing in individual, team, and mixed team events across three disciplines – rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

India currently has five medals in the Asian Games Hangzhou, with three silver and two bronze.