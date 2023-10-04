Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra wins gold, while Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw

Kishore Kumar Jena, who briefly led Neeraj in the Hangzhou 2023 men’s javelin throw standings, registered 86.77m with his third throw to surpass his previous personal best of 84.77m, logged at the Budapest world championships earlier this year.

By PTI Updated On - 07:01 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

IANS Photo

India logged a 1-2 finish in the Asian Games 2023 men’s javelin throw competition with Neeraj Chopra winning the gold and Kishore Kumar Jena bagging the silver at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Park Main Stadium, in the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday.