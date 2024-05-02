Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy to attend Met Gala 2024, collaborates with Met Museum

The Met is the world's largest and most visited museum of art, housing unparalleled collections spanning all cultures and time periods.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 02:28 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy has aligned creative forces with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met is the world’s largest and most visited museum of art, housing unparalleled collections spanning all cultures and time periods. Its holdings include over two million works of art, representing the broadest spectrum of human creativity from ancient Egypt to the twenty-first century.

Also Read UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham welcomes Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy on board

The Met’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and present outstanding works of art for the education and enjoyment of the public.

Sudha Reddy is confirmed to participate the extravagant gala this year on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and will be one of the handpicked few Indians to watch out for on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is a star-studded event that not only celebrates fashion but also raises critical funds to support the Costume Institute’s mission.