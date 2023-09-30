Asian Games: Sarabjot, Divya assure India of medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS entered the 10m air pistol mixed team finals to assure the country of at least a silver medal

By PTI Published Date - 08:35 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

PTI Photo

Hangzhou: India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS entered the 10m air pistol mixed team finals to assure the country of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Sarabjot shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.

The two teams will fight for the gold later in the day.

India thus have confirmed their 19th medal in shooting from the continental Games.