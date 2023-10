India At 19th Asian Games: 8 Gold, 12 Silver, 12 Bronze | Hangzhou, China | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Wed - 4 October 23

The 19th Asian Games officially began in Hangzhou on September 23, 2023. The Games were delayed by a year owing to COVID-19 restrictions in China. Let’s see how India has been performing at the Asian Games.