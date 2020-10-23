Asian Online Chess Cup: India men, women in semifinals

Indian women made short work of Kyrgyzstan in the last-eight round, winning the two match-ups easily – 4-0 and 3.5-0.5 – after having topped the preliminary Swiss system phase

Chennai: The top-seeded Indian women’s team on Friday stormed into the semifinals of the Asian Nations (Regions) Online Cup 2020 Championship, while their male counterparts eked out a fighting win over Mongolia to secure the last four berth.

The Indian women made short work of Kyrgyzstan in the last-eight round, winning the two match-ups easily – 4-0 and 3.5-0.5 – after having topped the preliminary Swiss system phase. The Indian women will face Mongolia in the semifinal on Saturday.

The Indian men, on the other hand, were given a tough fight by Mongolia. Both the matches ended with a similar 2.5-1.5 scoreline in favour of India. The Indian men will take on Iran in Saturday’s semifinal.