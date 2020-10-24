Asian Online Chess Cup: Indian men, women teams enter final

While the men beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 and 3-1, the women’s side posted 3.5-0.5 and 4-0 wins over Mongolia

By | Published: 5:34 pm

Chennai: B Adhiban and R Vaishali shone bright as the top-seeded Indian men and women teams entered the finals of the Asian Nations (Regions) Online chess championship with victories over Kazakhstan and Mongolia respectively on Saturday.

While the men beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 and 3-1, the women’s side posted 3.5-0.5 and 4-0 wins over Mongolia.

B Adhiban notched up important victories over Rinat Jumabayev on the top board in both his matches. In the first match, India rode on Adhiban’s win while Nihal Sarin, SP Sethuraman and K Sasikiran drew their games.

In the second match, Adhiban, Sarin and Sethuraman won their respective games but Sasikiran suffered a defeat at the hands of Denis Makhnev.