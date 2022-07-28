Asifabad: Authorities draw flak for using polythene covers to protect irrigation project

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Polythene covers used to protect barrage of Kumram Bheem project.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of irrigation department drew flak for using polythene covers to protect barrage of Kumram Bheem project at Ada village in Kerameri mandal. However, the authorities claimed that nothing was to be worried.

Images of the barrage which was covered by polythene covers went viral on social media platforms. “The covers were used to prevent seepage of water into a parapet wall of the barrage, as per suggestions by expert team of National Institute of Technology-Warangal which visited the project a few days back. There is no need to be worried about the barrage,” Jadhav Gunvanth Rao, executive engineer of Irrigation department told Telangana Today.

The executive engineer reasoned that the recent heavy rains caused seepage and stated that repair would be taken in a month or two. He disclosed that the crest gates were easily being lifted with the help of two generators following disconnection of power to the project. He stated that a bill of Rs 14 lakh was yet to be paid by the executing agency, which did not hand over the project to the government.

Authorities of the irrigation department said that the acquisition of land for constructing distributary canals in Kaghaznagar took more time than expected, delaying the handing over of the project. However, the acquisition gained momentum and the works of the canals were expected to finish soon, the officials stated. The works of the project built across Peddavagu commenced in 2005.

Meanwhile, supply of power was restored to the Vattivagu project at Chirrakunta village in Asifabad mandal. The supply of electricity was suspended due to poor maintenance by authorities of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) and the line to the project damaged due to heavy rains.

As a result, generators were used for discharging surplus water from the project downstream.