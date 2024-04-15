Woman SI arrested by ACB in Asifabad

ACB Adilabad in-charge DSP VV Ramana Murthy said the SI, Rajya Laxmi, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from Yahia Khan of Coal Chemical Complex in Naspur of Mancherial district, who was booked in a road mishap in Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal on March 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 04:34 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman Sub-Inspector working with the Asifabad police station was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000 from a person accused in a road accident case here on Monday.

ACB Adilabad in-charge DSP VV Ramana Murthy said the SI, Rajya Laxmi, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from Yahia Khan of Coal Chemical Complex in Naspur of Mancherial district, who was booked in a road mishap in Buruguguda village in Asifabad mandal on March 31.

Rajya Laxmi allegedly harassed Khan demanding the bribe to release a vehicle and to grant a bail to him, following which he approached the ACB, who in turn nabbed her while she was allegedly accepting the bribe. She was produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar and remanded in judicial custody