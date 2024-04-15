Upset over delay in bill payment, contractor locks school building in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A contractor locked a newly constructed building of a government school protesting against the delay in payment of his bills in Kaghaznagar on Monday. He later relented and unlocked the building after officials assured him of sanctioning the bills at the earliest.

The contractor Abeeb alleged that he was forced to wait for receiving the payment of the bills relating to the work for eight months. He said he was frustrated and had no option but to lock the main gate of the school.

Due to his act, 292 students who were appearing for annual examinations had to wait for a while to enter the institution.

A special officer of the school responded to the contractor’s move and told him that the bills were sent to higher officials for payment and promised to sanction the funds soon. Subsequently, Abeeb agreed to open the lock.