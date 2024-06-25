Asifabad: Collector instructs officials to increase institutional deliveries

Collector Venkatesh Dothre inspects district headquarters hospital and praises doctors and employees of the district for striving hard to ensure institutional deliveries.

25 June 2024

Collector Venkatesh Dothre offer fruits and bread to a woman who delivered a baby boy in district headquarters hospital as a token of appreciation in Asifabad on Tuesday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre instructed officials to take steps to increase institutional deliveries in the district. He inspected district headquarters hospital and congratulated a woman from Anushapur village in Asifabad mandal, who delivered a baby boy here on Tuesday.

Venkatesh praised the doctors and employees of the district for striving hard to ensure institutional deliveries. He asked them to take steps to increase institutional deliveries. He said that depending on private hospitals for deliveries would cause financial burden on the families, besides lack of health security.

The Collector gave tips and suggestions to the doctors to raise the deliveries. He told them to politely receive patients and to ensure sanitation of the hospital. He instructed them to discharge patients only after curing the disease. He told them to keep sufficient surgical equipment considering the surge in institutional deliveries.

He later visited a canteen established and run by women members of self-help groups on the premises of the hospital. He opined that the groups would achieve financial empowerment, while providing healthy and quality eatables to patients of the facility. He wanted doctors to make necessary arrangements for participants of SADERAM camp underway at the hospital.

District Rural Development Officer, Surender, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Chenna Keshavulu and many other officials were present.