Asifabad: Man held for theft attempt in Telangana Grameena bank

On being interrogated, Ramesh confessed to committing the crime as he was in dire need of cash to buy liquor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 07:24 PM

CCTV footage

Kumram Bheem (Asifabad): A man, allegedly an alcoholic, was arrested for attempting a theft in a branch of the Telangana Grameena Bank in Dahegaon mandal centre on Saturday.

Dahegaon Sub-Inspector, K Raju, said that Allamkonda Ramesh from Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal was apprehended for trying to steal cash from the bank by gaining access after breaking open the main door on Friday night.

On being interrogated, Ramesh confessed to committing the crime as he was in dire need of cash to buy liquor. He admitted that he was addicted to alcohol for quite a long time.

Naveen, manager of the bank, lodged a complaint with police when they received a call from the owner of the building that some unidentified person had entered the bank.

In the CCTV footage, Ramesh was seen moving in the bank. Police had circulated his photograph through WhatsApp groups to identify him. With some people recognising him, the police managed to nab him within 24 hours.