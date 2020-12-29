Asifabad: Marksman to be roped in to tranquilise killer tiger

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Forest Department officials in Kaghaznagar Division intensified efforts to capture the killer tiger in the wake of loss of two human lives recently.

Sensing trouble, the tigers are not showing any interest to kill the bait set by the foresters in the trap cages to capture the carnivores. This has prompted the officials of the department to come up with alternate plans to catch the big cat which killed a tribal girl in the forests of Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet manal on November 29.

The national tiger conservation authority (NTCA) recently gave its nod to administer a tranquiliser, following a request made by the foresters. “A professional shooter, proposed by higher authorities, will be roped in to tranquilise the carnivore. The killer tiger is going to be localised and trapped,” said an official of the Forest department.

Accordingly, four tranquil-guns have been readied. Two veterinary doctors were requested to be available for extending their support in the operation. “Tigers tend to eat meat of cattle, which they attacked, for the second time. The sharp shooter, who is deployed at the spot, will administer the tranquiliser. Then, the big cat will be shifted to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad,” stated the official.

Meanwhile, the Forest department issued orders to Kaghaznagar division granting somewhere between 200 and 300 spotted deer to satiate hunger of the carnivores in a phased manner. The division is currently inhabited by around 12 tigers and now has nearly 3,000 herbivores. The big cats are facing acute dearth of herbivores, resulting in man-animal conflict and killing of cattle.

