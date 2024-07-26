| Elderly Woman Dies After Wall Caves In On Her In Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 06:22 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly woman died when a wall of her home caved in on her at Gangaram Basthi in Kaghaznagar on Friday.

Thandra Komaramma, a widow, died on the spot when she was trapped under the debris of the wall at around 3 pm.

She was sweeping her room at the time of the incident. She was living alone. She was survived by two daughters and two sons.

Her younger daughter was a teacher at a KGBV in Bejjur mandal centre, while another daughter was married and two sons were settled in Hyderabad.