Elderly woman dies after wall caves in on her in Asifabad

Thandra Komaramma, died in the incident when a wall of her house caved in on her at Gangaram Basthi in Kaghaznagar on Friday.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly woman died when a wall of her home caved in on her at Gangaram Basthi in Kaghaznagar on Friday.
Thandra Komaramma, a widow, died on the spot when she was trapped under the debris of the wall at around 3 pm.<
She was sweeping her room at the time of the incident. She was living alone. She was survived by two daughters and two sons.
Her younger daughter was a teacher at a KGBV in Bejjur mandal centre, while another daughter was married and two sons were settled in Hyderabad.