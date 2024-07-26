Pregnant women shifted from village to safety in Asifabad

Langari Lavanya and Meghana, who were nine months pregnant, were shifted to Oddugudem and Raspelli villages in Dahegaon mandal where their parents reside as a precautionary measure according to instructions from Health officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:19 PM

Two pregnant women are being shifted from Talayi village in Bejjur mandal by a country-made boat to safer place on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two pregnant women were shifted from the flood-affected Talayi village in Bejjur mandal to a safer place by a country-made boat on Thursday.

Langari Lavanya and Meghana, who were nine months pregnant, were shifted to Oddugudem and Raspelli villages in Dahegaon mandal where their parents reside as a precautionary measure according to instructions from Health officials. They were accompanied by an ASHA worker during the risky journey.

Located on the banks of Pranahita, Talayi, Thikkapalli and Bheemaram were disconnected from the mainstream after a stream swelled due to incessant heavy rains. The villagers were forced to cross the stream using the boat to reach Bejjur mandal centre for various needs including vegetables and essential commodities.

Meanwhile, farmers regretted that standing paddy, cotton, soya and sorghum crops were damaged by the downpours in many rain-hit villages in Bejjur, Dahegaon, Chintalamanepalli, Penchikalpet and Sirpur (T) mandals, causing losses. They said that crops in around 10,000 acres were affected by the rains. They urged the officials of the agriculture department to carry out a survey to assess the crop damage.