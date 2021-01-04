Asifabad: NGO distributes laptops to poor students

MLA Koneru Konappa praised Chetana Foundation, a Khammam-based voluntary organisation for conducting slew of community service programmes in remote villages

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa distributed 10 laptops to tribal students at a programme held at Kaghaznagar town on Monday. He was joined by Collector Rahul Raj. The laptops were sponsored by Chetana Foundation, a Khammam-based voluntary organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa was all praise for the Chetana Foundation for coming forward to the rescue of financially poor students. He said the organisation was conducting a slew of community service programmes in remote villages of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency. He recollected that it had given television sets to help students access online classes.

The legislator appreciated the members of the foundation for organising charity programmes in his constituency. He opined that it had developed an inseparable bond with the region by extending its helping to the needy in the past few years. He assured that he would extend his cooperation to the organisation. He sought it to take up similar initiatives in the future.

3,000 blankets distributed

The MLA then gave away 3,000 blankets and clothes to 1,500 families belonging to Lineguda, Marepalli, Navegaon, Naikapuguda, Gondi, Darigaon, Yuthpalli, Regulaguda, Pocharam, Ankusapur Colony and Dubbaguda villages of Kaghaznagar mandal. He appreciated the Chetana Foundation for sponsoring the blankets and clothing. He said that the act would help elderly people to withstand bitter cold wave conditions.

Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairperson K Krishna Rao, Koneru Charitable Trust chairman K Vamshi, members of Chetana Foundation Venigalla Venkateshwar Rao, Muttineni Suresh and Shaik Rasheed were present.

