Asifabad tribal claims tiger attack

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger reportedly tried to attack a tribal in Rampur village in Dahegaon mandal on Friday evening. The incident created a flutter in rural parts of this region. Foresters, however, denied the reports and said a tiger was sighted on the fringes of the village.

Sources said that the big cat attempted to chase a resident of Rampur village who was returning from his agriculture field at around 5 pm. Somehow, the tribal managed to escape from being attacked in a whisker. He shared the horrifying experience with locals who alerted foresters.

Rebbena Forest Range Officer Purnima said that a tiger was sighted at an irrigation tank quenching its thirst. Some residents who spotted the big cat ran away from the spot and alerted locals. She opined that it was impossible for humans to outrun a tiger and escape its attack.

On coming to know about the incidnet, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa requested the Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve, CP Vinod Kumar to address the man-animal conflict. He urged the director to take steps to divert the tiger into the wild and prevent human loss. He said that the dwellers of forest fringe villages were living under the grip of fear and were not taking up agriculture activities fearing attacks by the tigers.

It might recalled that Pasula Nirmala (18) was mauled to death by a tiger when she was picking cotton balls in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on November 29. While, Sidam Vignesh (22) was killed by a tiger when he was fishing in a stream at Digida in Dahegaon mandal on November 11.

