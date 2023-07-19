Sivasagar dist of Assam faces devastating floods, affecting nearly 18,000 people

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that approximately 18,000 individuals have been impacted by the flooding in 54 villages spanning the Nazira and Sivsagar revenue circles.

Wed - 19 July 23

Sivasagar: The flood situation in the Sivasagar district of Assam is still critical as nearly 18,000 people have been affected by the deluge, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 18,000 people have been affected and 54 villages under two revenue circles (Nazira and Sivsagar) are currently flooded with the water levels of two rivers of the district – Disang and Dikhou, flowing above the danger level mark.

The district administration has set up 11 relief camps and 5 relief distribution centres and around 1100 people have taken shelter in the relief camps.

Many other flood-affected villagers have taken shelter on roads or highlands.

A woman said that the flood waters had damaged all her household items.

“My house is completely submerged by flood waters. All household items have been damaged. The NDRF team has rescued us. I get nothing from the government so far,” the flood-affected woman said.

The National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and have rescued 582 persons in the last 24 hours.

An NDRF personnel said that they used four boats in the rescue operation.

“We rushed to the flood-affected area after receiving the information and have engaged in the rescue operation,” the NDRF staff said.