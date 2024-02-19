Assam, Goa CMs to flag off BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp yatras in Telangana

Senior national leaders of the party, along with union ministers and chief ministers of different NDA-ruled states will participate in the 10-day yatra.

By IANS Published Date - 19 February 2024, 06:13 PM

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will launch two of the four Vijaya Sankalp yatras of the BJP in Telangana on Tuesday.

The yatras, that would begin simultaneously, are part of the BJP’s preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The state BJP said the yatras have the twin objectives of strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana by way of ensuring greater contribution in the ensuing elections and exposing the “hypocrisy of the Congress party in the state, which is dodging implementation of its critical electoral promises.”

During the yatra, BJP leaders and workers will reach out to a cross-section of people to impress upon them the need to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister to make India truly Atmanirbhar and enable it to regain its ancient glory of being a Viswaguru, the state BJP said.

Sarma will launch the Komaram Bheem cluster yatra in Adilabad District and will also address a public meeting.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will flag off the Rajarajeswari cluster yatra at Tandur in Vikarabad District.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP President, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, All India President, BJP OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman and party leaders Etela Rajender and DK Aruna will participate in all the yatras.

The BJP, which won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019, has set the target of 10 seats in the forthcoming elections.

The party leaders are confident of achieving the target in view of the impressive performance in the recent Assembly elections. The saffron party almost doubled its vote share compared to the previous election. It polled 13.90 per cent votes against just 6.98 per cent in 2018 and significantly improved its tally of seats from one to eight.

Though three of the BJP’s four MPs including Bandi Sanjay Kumar suffered defeat in Assembly elections, the party leaders believe that the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be different due to the Modi factor.

The state BJP said given the goodwill that Modi enjoys globally, coupled with the recent consecration of the Ram Temple, which realised “the five century dream of Bharatiyas across the world” the party is confident that the yatras will make a difference, giving a boost to the BJP in Telangana.

The yatras will cover all Lok Sabha constituencies till March 1. The state BJP leadership has divided the entire state into five clusters. The Komaram Bheem cluster yatra will begin at Mudhol in Adilabad District and conclude at Bodhan in Nizamabad District, covering 21 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Rajarajeswari cluster yatra will be flagged off at Tandur in Vikarabad District and will conclude in Karimnagar. It will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments.

The Bhagyalakshmi cluster will cover three Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly constituencies. The yatra for this cluster begins in Bhongir and concludes in Hyderabad.

The Krishnamma cluster yatra begins at Makthal and concludes at Nalgonda. This cluster will cover three Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly constituencies.

The Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster yatra will be launched at Bhadrachalam on February 25 and end at Mulugu. This will cover three Parliament constituencies and 21 Assembly segments.