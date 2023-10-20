| Assam Govt Distributes Rs 2 Lakh Financial Grant To Each Surrendered Cadre Of National Liberation Front Of Bodoland

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday distributed financial grants of Rs 2 lakh each to the surrendered cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) during a programme held in Guwahati, said Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro.

BTC Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro, Assam DGP GP Singh, Additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath, senior officials of the Assam government and state police were present on the occasion.

On July 22, 2021, 21 cadres of NLFB including its top leader Binod Muchahari alias Batha and Bhaben Basumutary alias B Bokho surrendered before the state government and later 141 other cadres of the militant outfit surrendered before the state police, said Boro.

As of now, 164 cadres of NLFB have surrendered before the state government and they deposited 45 weapons including 22 AK series rifles, 1333 rounds of ammunition and 16 hand grenades, he added.

He further said that Assam is now going to become an insurgency-free state and peace has prevailed in the state.

“In Bodoland also, all militant groups have come forward to take part in the peace process. In January 2020, the Bodo Peace Accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after signing the accord, peace prevailed in Bodoland. Today, the financial grant has been distributed to the cadres of NLFB and it will also help in development in Bodoland,” Pramod Boro said.

The Chief Executive Member of BTC also thanked , Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for taking the initiative to bring a peaceful atmosphere to the state.