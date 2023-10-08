Assembly elections: Excise department sets up enforcement wing to curb illegal liquor

The Excise department has taken a series of special measures to prevent illegal liquor sales, illegal transportation and storage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the enforcement wing set up by the Excise department has taken measures to curb the illegal sale, transportation and stockpiling of liquor.

As part of the efforts, 29,663 suspects were bound, 8,362 history sheeters were placed under monitoring and PD Act has been imposed on 14 people. Meetings were being held to increase interstate border surveillance and non-bailable warrants would be issued where required, a press release said.

The Excise department has taken a series of special measures to prevent illegal liquor sales, illegal transportation and storage. These include establishing 21 inter-state checkposts for 24/7 surveillance at 21 places and connecting the surveillance cameras at the inter-state checkposts with the state command control cetnre.

The department also seized 14,227 ID liquor, 1,710 kg of jaggery, 98.4 litres of liquor, 170 kg of ganja and 21 vehicles worth Rs 1.14 crore. Special teams were also formed to increase vigilance on the borders and railway lines.