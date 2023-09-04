| Assembly Polls After Congress Now Bjp Starts Accepting Applications From Aspirants

Assembly Polls: After Congress, now BJP starts accepting applications from aspirants

Telangana BJP general secretary G Premendar Reddy said the applications will be accepted till September 10, every day from 10 AM to 4 PM.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Monday said it has started accepting applications from candidates who seek party tickets to contest in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, Telangana BJP general secretary G Premendar Reddy said the applications will be accepted till September 10, every day from 10 AM to 4 PM.

He further said there is a tremendous response from the aspirants to contest the polls on BJP ticket.

Reddy said the party has formed a screening committee which will scrutinise the applications and make recommendations to the national panel.

Meanwhile, the Congress has received over 1,000 applications from aspiring candidates and a committee has started to screen them.

The assembly polls in Telangana is scheduled to be held towards the end of this year.

Also Read CM KCR to inaugurate nine more medical colleges on September 15