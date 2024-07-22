Assembly session: YSRC MLAs disrupt Governor’s speech over ‘political killings’

As soon as Governor began his speech, opposition MLAs and MLCs, who were wearing black scarves, were on their feet to express their dissent

YSRC MLA staging a walkout to protest against 'political killings' and deteriorating law and situation in the State

Amaravati: Opposition YSR Congress Party on Monday disrupted the Andhra Pradesh Governor’s address to the joint session of the State Assembly and Legislative Council and later staged a walkout to protest against ‘political killings’ and deteriorating law and situation in the State.

Raising slogans of ‘stop political killings’, ‘save democracy’ and ‘we want justice’, the YSRCP members interrupted Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s speech on the first day of the Budget session.

As soon as the Governor began his speech, the opposition MLAs and MLCs, who were wearing black scarves, were on their feet to express their dissent over politically motivated killings in the State. He continued reading his speech amid the uproar.

After continuing slogan shouting for some time, YSRCP members staged a walkout. Earlier, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with YSRCP MLAs and MLCs reached the State Assembly wearing black scarves.

Chanting slogans of ‘Save democracy’, Jagan and the YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly. However, they were stopped by the police at the Assembly gate. The police personnel snatched and tore the placards and papers held by the YSRCP legislators.

Jaganmohan Reddy confronted the police personnel, questioning who had given them such authority. The YSRCP legislators expressed intense displeasure at the behaviour of the police. Jagan stated that the police’s high-handedness would not persist forever and issued a stern warning for them to remember their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it.

Highlighting the insignia of lions on police caps, Jagan stated that they symbolise the protection of democracy, not its destruction. He questioned the police’s right to seize and tear the papers held by the MLAs and MLCs, demanding accountability for their actions.

Jaganmohan Reddy met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday evening to demand an investigation by Central government agencies into the atrocities of the TDP-led government. The YSRCP president alleged that Constitutional institutions have failed in the State and the administration has been paralysed.