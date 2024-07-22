AP Assembly: YSRC MLAs protest over deteriorating law and order situation

YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, along with party MLAs and MLCs attend Assembly wearing black scarves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 10:42 AM

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others being stopped by police officials near State Assembly on Monday

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, along with party MLAs and MLCs wearing black scarves, reached the vicinity of the State Assembly in Velagapudi.

Chanting slogans of ‘Save Democracy’, over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, YS Jaganmohan and the YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly. However, they were intercepted by the police at the Assembly gate.

The police snatched and tore the placards and papers held by the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs. The former Chief Minister confronted the police, questioning who had given them such authority.

The YSRCP legislators expressed displeasure at the behaviour of the police at the Assembly gate. Jaganmohan stated that the high-handedness of police officials would not persist forever and warned them to remember their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it.

Highlighting the insignia of lions on police caps, Jaganmohan stated that they symbolise the protection of democracy, not its destruction. He questioned the police’s right to seize and tore the papers held by the MLAs and MLCs, demanding accountability for their actions.