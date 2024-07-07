Aswaraopet SI Srinivas dies battling for life after suicide attempt

His vitals were severely damaged because of the pesticide he consumed, Dalit organisations demand action against Aswaraopet CI, four constables

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 09:57 AM

Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas

Kothagudem: After battling for life for a week following a suicide attempt, Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas died at a private hospital in Hyderabad early on Sunday as his vitals were severely damaged because of the pesticide he consumed on June 30.

Srinivas, 34, hails from Narakkapet of Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district. He was transferred to Aswaraopet police station from Manugur in February this year. It may be recalled that after the suicide attempt at Mahabubabad, Srinivas himself called 108 for medical assistance.

Also Read Aswaraopet SI turns critical, dalit organisations demand action against CI

The news of suicide attempt by the SI, a Dalit, created a commotion across the State while Dalit organisations demanding action against Aswaraopet CI K Jithender Reddy and four constables whom the SI accused of harassment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the SI’s wife Krishnaveni, a case was registered against the CI, K Jithender Reddy and constables Shiva, Subhani, Sanyasi Naidu and Shekhar under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act in connection with the case of SI Sriramula Srinivas’s suicide attempt.

The accused were also booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide), Section 511 (Punishment for offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) read with Section 34 (Criminal act by several persons with common intention) based on her complaint.

Srinivas, who comes from a family with poor financial background, was known to be a good police officer. He is survived by wife and two children. With his death, a pall of gloom descended on Narakkapet.

The incident also brought to light serious loopholes in Police Department at administrative level, while BRS leader RS Praveen questioned the silence of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, DGP Ravi Gupta and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka over the SI’s suicide attempt.