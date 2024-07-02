Aswaraopet SI turns critical, dalit organisations demand action against CI

As his vitals were affected by the pesticide he consumed on Monday, he was shifted from a private hospital in Warangal to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors said his condition turned critical and he was under 48 hour observation. A

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:41 PM

Kothagudem: Aswaraopet Sub-Inspector of Police, Sriramula Srinivas, who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday night, has reportedly held the Circle Inspector and four constables responsible for his extreme step.

A judge in Hyderabad recorded the SI's statement, in which he explained the reasons for attempting suicide. According to family members, the SI, a dalit coming from a poor family at Narakkapet of Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district, alleged that Aswaraopet CI Jithender Reddy, constables Shekar, Khali Shah, Naidu and Shiva harassed him and tried to portray him as a corrupt officer.The CI and the constables also got news published in newspapers against him. It was learnt that recently, two charge memos were served against him. All these are said to have forced him to attempt suicide. It was learnt that in the wake of the allegations against Aswaraopet station, higher authorities had also organised a meeting to reconcile the staff and officials.

Srinivas told his family members that he consumed pesticide to end his life as he was unable to bear the harassment at his work place. But at the last moment, he remembered his children and wife, wanted to live and called the ambulance for medical assistance.Meanwhile, Mala Mahanadu State president Pilli Sudhakar and activists staged a protest at Mahabubabad on Tuesday seeking action against those who harassed the SI. They demanded that CI Jithender Reddy and others be suspended immediately and booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Sudhakar asked DGP Ravi Gutpa to respond immediately to the incident. Harassment and discrimination against dalit officers have increased in the police system. If the CI was not suspended, State-wide agitations would be staged, he warned. On the other hand, Dr. BR Ambedkar Sagham leader Maddela Shiva Kumar along with activists of Mala Mahanadu and MRPS submitted a memorandum to SP B Rohith Raju in Kothagudem seeking to remove CI Jithender Reddy from service. They noted that the mobile phone in which the SI recorded the reasons that compelled him to attempt suicide was with the CI and it should be recovered from him by the police department.