Attacks will continue on Crimea and Kerch bridge: Ukraine Defence Minister

Reznikov accused Russia of operating as "a terrorist state" as it continued to pummel the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the surrounding region

By IANS Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Photo: IANS

Kyiv: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that attacks will continue on Crimea and the Kerch bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia.

In an interview, the Defence Minister said that “All these targets are official targets because it will reduce their capacity to fight against us (and) will help to save the lives of Ukrainians.” When asked if Ukraine‘s aim was to permanently disable the bridge, Reznikov responded: “It’s normal tactics to ruin the logistic lines of your enemy to stop the options to get more ammunition, to get more fuel, to get more food, etcetera. That’s why we will use these tactics against them.”

Reznikov also accused Russia of operating as “a terrorist state” as it continued to pummel the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the surrounding region over the past week. On Monday — the fifth night of Russian strikes in Odesa — more than two dozen landmarks in the historic city centre were damaged, while drones pounded the region’s port infrastructure, targeting crucial grain stocks days. The barrage comes after Moscow, in retaliation to the attack on the Kerch bridge earlier this month, withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian wheat to international markets, exacerbating a global food crisis.