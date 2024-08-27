Attendance dwindles by 15-25 per cent in Telangana schools due to dengue, chikungunya

27 August 2024

Hyderabad: A troubling trend seems to be unfolding in the schools across the State. Over the last one month, students’ attendance in the schools is reported to have dwindled by 15 to 25 per cent, driven by a concerning uptick in dengue, chikungunya and viral fever cases this monsoon season.

While schools in the city are reporting viral infections, it is more prevalent in the rural areas particularly in the places with poor sanitation and sparse healthcare facilities. As the incidences of the viral infections and fever are on the rise, parents are increasingly reluctant to send their wards to schools fearing their kids might catch a communicable disease.

“Generally, schools see 85 per cent attendance. However, given the viral infection cases, the attendance has dropped by 20 per cent in schools particularly in rural areas. A few days ago, three teachers of the same government school in Khammam got chikungunya,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, United Teachers Federation Telangana State.

As per the statistics released by the Health department, 5,372 dengue cases have been reported in the State till the last count on August 25. At 1,852, Hyderabad has reported the highest number of cases among all the districts followed by 471 dengue in Suryapet and 425 in Medchal Malkajgiri district. Similarly, 152 cases of Chikungunya cases were detected in the State with 61 alone in Hyderabad.

These cases apparently rang alarming bells among school managements who initiated measures to ensure their students do not fall prey to the communicable diseases during this season. Some schools have sent out messages and emails to parents highlighting the importance of their ward’s health safety and children in the school. The school managements are requesting parents not to send their wards to schools, if they have symptoms from cold, cough or fever.

According to Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association, to create awareness among students on vector-borne diseases, the private budget schools have been holding a series of activities like observing dry days on Friday, cleaning of water storage places and such spots that could turn breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Monsoon is the time when communicable diseases spread and there is about a 10 to 15 per cent drop in attendance in this season. Since prevention is better than the cure, the schools are organising various awareness activities including dry day on Fridays. As these are mosquito borne diseases we asked students to cover themselves fully,” said S Madhusudhan, president, TRSMA.