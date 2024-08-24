Beware! It’s raining dengue, chikungunya in Hyderabad

State sees significant surge in vector-borne diseases, people told to take precautions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With seasonal ailments recording a significant surge this year, general public in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana State, must exercise caution and take necessary precautions. Across the board, almost all the major seasonal ailments including dengue, chikungunya, malaria dengue, chikungunya, malaria and viral fevers have surged this year, when compared to last year, according to the latest statistics that were released by the Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr B Ravinder Naik on Saturday.

The top public health official has urged people from all walks of life in Hyderabad and districts to take precautions in their homes and surrounding regions while the health department in collaboration with other government departments continues to take preventive and surveillance measures.

All the 42 diagnostic laboratories across Telangana are working overtime to conduct diagnostic tests of samples collected from patients. The local PHCs, UPHCs and Basthi Dawakhanas will be able to provide the required primary care services to patients who walk-in. People in general, however, from their side must continue to take precautions,” Dr Naik said.

MPox:

Senior health officials in Telangana on Saturday have urged people to be cautious from emerging infections like mpox, which was recently declared as public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by World Health Organization (WHO).

Surveillance efforts to detect suspected mpox infections at the earliest including tracking passengers at Hyderabad airport are also underway. If there is a need, more beds and hospitals in the districts will be added to provide medical services to patients with mpox infection.

So far, there is not a single case of mpox reported in Telangana. In fact, the last mpox positive case that was reported in India was in 2022 in Kerala. We have identified Gandhi Hospital as a nodal agency to handle mpox cases if and when they get diagnosed. We have also received 100 kits to identify mpox infections from the Central Government,” Dr Naik pointed out.