Audi launches SUV Q2, eyes first-time luxury car buyers

New Delhi: German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official.

Audi India on Friday launched its luxury entry-level SUV Q2 in India priced between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) deliveries of which will start by the first week of November.

“Introducing cars at the entry level, our idea is to expand the market so that we can bring more customers into the luxury portfolio,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI. In the beginning of this month, Audi India had opened pre-bookings for the Q2.

“We have so far booked over 100 cars. That actually shows that there is an inherent demand in the market. Also, many customers have been waiting for a car to be launched in this segment. I am sure many of these customers are first-time entrants to the luxury space. So not only our existing customers of luxury cars will buy this car but many first-time entrants will also buy,” he said.

The Q2 comes with a two-litre petrol engine with Audi’s patented ‘Quattro’ technology, which is a four-wheel drive system that delivers optimal power to each wheel as needed for superior handling and grip. The engine produces power of 190hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Dhillon said along with entry-level models and the company’s pre-owned car business — Audi Approved Plus — where it tries to bring customers early on before they buy new cars and give them the Audi experience, the company is looking to widen its customer base. Audi India offered an introductory 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance.

