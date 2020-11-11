Audi to hike prices across models by 2%

The prices were revised upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

By | Published: 12:26 am

Mumbai: German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year.

The prices were revised upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices.”

Audi India has launched models such as Q8, the ultra-suave A8 L, the RS 7 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 Celebration and Q2 in the domestic market this year. The company said it has introduced the Q8 Celebration model priced at Rs 98.98 lakh ex-showroom to kick start the festive celebrations, while for the newly launched Q2 model, it is offering a package that comes bundled with a five- year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, it said. In addition, Celebration programs on certain models including the A6 are currently on offer for the festive season, the release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .