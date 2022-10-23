Audible audiobook: Rujuta Diwekar’s foolproof guide to thriving this festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 AM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: With the festive season kicking in full steam, healthy habits and pre-planned diets tend to take a backseat. Don’t worry, Audible has got you covered with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s complete guide to indulging in the festive season in the right spirit in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’.

Follow a sustainable and culture compliant diet:

“The whole idea of being on a diet is to get healthier, fitter and leaner. If one must achieve that, then the diet must be one that is sustainable, and culture compliant. Diwali is a good time to figure out if you are on a sustainable diet. If eating a regular Diwali meal amounts to breaking your diet, then your weight loss plans are going to be unsuccessful. A wholesome diet will teach you to eat without guilt, and there is nothing wrong in enjoying your Pooris or Halwa,” shares Rujuta.

Curate a special Diwali menu:

“The healthiest Diwali menu is one that sticks to the basics. Be it a simple spread comprising homemade mithai, one freshly fried item, one sabzi, one dal, some roti and rice accompanied with chutney, pickle or papad, all served with love and attention to detail,” says Rujuta. To have a more authentic celebration, “bring out your traditional silver thalis or kansa (metal plates) and have a leisurely sit-down dinner with conversations,” she adds.

Do 5 rounds of ‘Surya Namaskar’ instead of gym:

While the festivity might make us feel laid back, Rujuta states, “Keep up with your regular exercise routine but bring it down a notch if staying awake late. Five rounds of Surya Namaskar will save on travel time to the gym, cost less, leave you feeling fresh and help smoothen the digestive processes after bouts of overeating.”

Don’t mistake mithai as the villain:

The alternative to the fear of mithais is learning about their goodness and educating oneself about the basics. “Ghee helps keep the intestines in good shape and ready to take on the load of overeating. This essential fat helps assimilate fat soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K while protecting bones, skin and immune function as the season changes. Sugar or jaggery is therapeutic when mixed with nuts, ghee, basin, atta, gond or suji – all of which are nutrient dense and delicious,” says Rujuta urging people to “avoid packaged sweets as they are often the low-grade variety. Have homemade sweets”.

Dry fruits are your best friends:

While we all agree that dry fruits are good for our health, Rujuta in her audiobook mentions: “Dry Fruits are great when eaten the way they are meant to be – first thing in the morning as a snack or turned into a mithai. Nuts and dry fruits are an amazing source of amino acids, minerals and phytonutrients. It is a myth that cashew nuts are full of cholesterol. It actually helps regulate it.”