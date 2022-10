Telangana declares Diwali holiday on October 24

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:23 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: The State government has declared a general holiday on account of Diwali on October 24, Monday, instead of October 25 (Tuesday).

In a government order issued here on Thursday by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it was said that in view of the circumstances reported by the Commissioner of Endowments, Telangana, the government had decided to partially modify orders issued earlier, changing the holiday from Tuesday to Monday.