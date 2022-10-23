This Diwali, Seerat Kapoor shares tips on how to keep the festive weight off

Hyderabad: This festival of light always comes up with positive vibes and sweets. Diwali has always been an integral part of our lives. Be it parties, dinners, or get-togethers, the festivities spark up within everyone. And on this auspicious occasion, Seerat Kapoor shares her Diwali plans.

Seerat loves the festival as she gets to stay with her family – which involves love, laughter and lots of food. But when asked about one constant thing she has been doing every Diwali, the star’s face lit up with joy as she recalled spending time with loved ones.

The actor went on to say, “All through my growing up years, we celebrated Diwali as a family together. I would be counting down the minutes until we went to the art and crafts shop and buy décor items to hang around the house, make rangolis, put fairy lights, wall art, and torans. We would also scent up the rooms and design our home with a variety of flowers and diyas.”

Seerat further added, “Eating all those yummy laddoos and namkeens is the highlight of my Diwali but I do make sure to workout before and after to keep the festive weight off. These mindful things help you enjoy the festivities and yet stay fit.”

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will debut with the Bollywood film ‘Maarrich’, opposite Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, which is all set to be released on December 9.