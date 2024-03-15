Audible’s Hindi Original podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ available for streaming now

Since that day, a traumatised Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has recently released the fourth season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’.

The new season features Sharad Kelkar as the voice of Wolverine, Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey.

The series also has Aadil Khan, Vijay Vikram Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aalekh Sangal, Chetanya Adib, Abish Mathew, and Sachin Kumbhar in other major roles.

Thirty years ago, Super Villains won. After killing nearly every Superhero, the Red Skull took over the United States.

Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers.

When the Red Skull frames Wolverine and escalates anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realises that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on.

But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first. Sharing his excitement on the launch of the series, Sharad Kelkar said, “Bringing Wolverine to life in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ on Audible has been a truly special experience because he is my favourite Superhero.

Channelling the complexity of his emotions — from guilt and failure to resilience and courage through voice alone was demanding, yet very satisfying, for me as an artiste.

I hope listeners feel the intensity and depth of Wolverine’s story and can take away something meaningful from his journey.”