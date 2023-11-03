Master these vegan recipes from culinary audio titles on Audible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Are you looking to embark on a flavourful journey that is both healthy for you and the environment? By diving into the world of plant-based eating, you’re not just tantalising your taste buds, but also welcoming a wave of nutrients and fibre that can elevate your mood.

Once you ace these recipes, there’s no need to frequent a salad bar or any restaurant for your nutritious vegan fix. To explore other such recipes, tune into ‘The Ultimate Plant-Based Diet + Vegan Cookbook’ on Audible.

Coconut Cereal

Coconut cereal offers various health benefits: it’s rich in essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins (B, C, and E), and minerals (iron, magnesium, potassium). The healthy fats in coconuts aid in weight management and provide quick energy. The fibre in coconut cereal promotes fullness, aiding in portion control.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of organic olive oil

2 small washed, peeled, and cut apples

A quarter cup of raisins

A quarter cup of chopped dates

8 teaspoons of sea salt

1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon

1 dash of nutmeg

3 tablespoons of unsweetened and finely shredded coconut

Half cup of chopped raw nuts

Half cup of walnuts, cashews and pecans

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

One sliced banana for the topping

Unsweetened coconut butter

Half cup of coconut milk

Method

Heat a large pot over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of organic olive oil.

Once the oil has melted, add half-a-cup of raw nuts, walnuts, cashews, and pecans and the two small washed, peeled, and cut apples.

Sprinkle a little bit of salt and cook these ingredients for about 1 minute.

Decrease the heat, then add 1 cup of unsweetened milk, 3 tablespoons of shredded

coconut, a quarter cup of raisins, and 1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon.

Stir your ingredients and decrease the heat. Let this mixture boil for about 1 minute.

After these ingredients simmer, cover the pot and cook for about 5 minutes.

Pour a little bit more of the coconut milk, top with a sliced banana and the unsweetened coconut butter, and it is ready to serve.

Zucchini Pasta

Zucchini pasta, often referred to as ‘zoodles’ (zucchini noodles), is a popular low-carb, alternative to traditional pasta. It is a suitable option for those looking to reduce their calorie and carbohydrate intake and a good source of dietary fibre, aiding in improved digestive health. Zucchini is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins C, A and potassium.

Ingredients

3 large zucchinis

Cherry tomatoes

2 thinly sliced jalapenos (seeds removed)

1 lemon zest

Few arugula leaves

1 avocado

1 peeled and sliced cucumber

Basil leaves

2 minced garlic cloves

A quarter teaspoon of white or black pepper

1 pinch of salt

Method

Prepare the zucchini noodles by slicing the three large zucchini into thin slices.

If you want it to look like pasta, use a pasta machine to shape it into fine spirals.

Season these zucchini slices with salt and pepper.

After this, cool your zucchini pasta slices in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Remove the zucchini pasta from the refrigerator, squeeze these slices dry to remove any excess water, and pat it dry with a paper towel.

To make the puree, toss the cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and two minced garlic cloves in a small food processor or grinder to form a smooth paste.

Toss the zucchini pasta with the 1 peeled and sliced cucumber, 1 avocado, and arugula into the puree.

Heat these ingredients along with the puree paste on a low flame if required. Season your zucchini pasta with freshly cracked salt and pepper.

Garnish the zucchini pasta with two thinly sliced jalapenos and the zest of 1 lemon, serve and relish it!

Sweet Potato Curry

Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamins A and C, potassium, fibre, and various antioxidants. These nutrients support overall health, boost the immune system, and help maintain healthy skin and vision. Sweet potatoes are rich in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and is beneficial for those looking to manage their weight.

Ingredients

Half chopped medium yellow onion

2 teaspoons of minced ginger and minced garlic

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of curry masala powder

2 large peeled and cut sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon of salt

1 can of coconut milk

Half a cup of vegetable broth

8 ounces of chopped spinach

1 lemon zest and a handful of chopped cilantro

Method

In a small food processor, combine the garlic, the ginger, and the onion and puree them until you form a smooth paste.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan on medium heat and add the blended paste to it.

Cook your 2 large peeled and cut sweet potatoes until they’re soft and toast them in a pan for 2 minutes.

Add the masala powder and cook for about 1 minute before adding the 1 teaspoon of salt to the sweet potatoes.

Add the puree to the sweet potatoes and add half a cup of vegetable broth.

Cook this for 13-15 minutes.

Add the spinach and cool for about 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir your mixture very well.

Garnish your curry with lemon zest, fresh cilantro, and lime juice, serve, and enjoy your curry!