Dive into these sci-fi movies & audio series for an out-of-the-world experience

By Shanti Nanisetti Updated On - 27 June 2024, 09:24 PM

Tinsel town is abuzz with excitement about the release of the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring a stellar cast — Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. In this sci-fi action movie, we will be seeing the modern avatar of Lord Vishnu on a mission to protect the Earth from evil forces.

To fuel your excitement further, here’s a curated selection of sci-fi films and audio series – the perfect way to prime your adrenaline pump for this pan-Indian film. Dive into these handpicked titles and brace yourself for a fun ride!

Marvel’s Wastelanders (Audible)

The franchise, adapted from Marvel’s hit audio series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, features the world’s most iconic and beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel’s Super Villains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all Super Heroes. Get ready for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom’ and the finale season where all Super Heroes come together to fight against evil.

Interstellar (Prime Video)

A global blight leaves the Earth uninhabitable. Professor Brand, a NASA physicist shoulders the responsibility of saving mankind from extinction. One viable solution is transporting Earth’s population to another habitable planet through a wormhole. Was Professor Brand’s mission a lost cause or will Cooper give those on Earth a second chance at life?

Dune (Audible)

On a desert planet Arrakis, a boy goes on to become the mysterious man called Muad’dib. He brings to life humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream while trying to avenge a treacherous plot against his noble family. Frank Herbert’s legacy lives on forever through his visionary fiction. Made into a popular motion picture and loved by fans worldwide, this Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer marks one of their career-best performances.

Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix)

In the desolate wasteland of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, warlord Immortan Joe hoards water and gasoline, ruling over a desperate populace. Desperate to escape the desert fortress the Citadel, one of Joe’s lieutenants, Imperator Furiosa leads the despot’s five wives, one of whom is heavily pregnant with Joe’s child. She takes the help of a loner and former captive, Max Rockatansky to outsmart Immortan Joe in this daring escape. Watch to find out if they manage to outrun Joe or if they are left to die at his mercy.

The Space Within (Audible)

What could happen to a seven-year-old who goes missing for six hours? Endless possibilities may come to mind but what Sophie Lewin went through is far from our wildest imagination. Police are working with no leads and Sophie has no memory of the incident. Determined to understand what happened to their daughter, her parents seek help from a psychiatrist, Dr. Maddie Wyle, who taps into Sophie’s memories. This Audible Original follows Dr. Madeline Wyle (Chastain), an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist specialising in trauma and PTSD.