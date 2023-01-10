Australian Amazon Original documentary ‘The Test S2’ set to premiere on Prime Video

It will be available exclusively on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from January 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video, Cricket Australia, and Whooshka Media collaborate to premiere the highly-anticipated second season of Australian Amazon Original documentary ‘The Test’ season two. It will be available exclusively on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from January 13.

Stepping out for the world premiere screening in Sydney tonight and walking the carpet was Australian test cricket stars – Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head, and members of the Australian women’s team, Hannah Darlington, Maitlan Brown and Ash Gardner.

“The first instalment really brought everyone into the dressing rooms,” said Australian captain, Pat Cummins. “This time you will see more of the personalities inside the dressing room, sharing stories from inside and outside of cricket. There are also some really special moments with players and their families,” he added.

Following ‘The Test’ season one, the biggest sports series to date for Prime Video in Australia, season two will offer rare, behind-the-scenes insight into the Australian men’s cricket team as they strive to be the best in the world, in the face of disruptive leadership changes.

The new four-part docuseries will see the return of director Adrian Brown (‘The Test’ S1), who is co-directing with Sheldon Wynne.

The series goes behind closed doors and follows the 2021/22 test season, where the players face off against archrivals England, play cricket in Pakistan for the first time in more than two decades, and duel with Sri Lanka in the middle of anti-government protests. This series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the Australian men’s cricket team, which includes captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, David Warner, and Usman Khawaja.

The producers for the series are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff. The co-directors are Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown.