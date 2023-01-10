Catch the world digital premiere of Malayalam dramedy ‘Thattassery Koottam’ on Zee5

Backed by powerful performance by Arjun Ashokan, the movie also stars Siddique, Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles. The movie will stream on Zee5 from January 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 has just announced the world digital premiere of the critically-acclaimed film ‘Thattassery Koottam’. Directed by Anoop Padmanaban and produced by Dileep, the rom-com drama is a youth-centric, light-hearted movie which revolves around a young man, his numerous flings, and his dynamic with his friends and family. Backed by powerful performance by Arjun Ashokan, the movie also stars Siddique, Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles. The movie will stream on Zee5 from January 13.

‘Thattassery Koottam’ is a story of Sanju (Arjun Ashokan) who is the nephew of goldsmith Krishnan (Vijayaraghavan) and is a gifted artiste who has been pursuing IAS for six years, while he and his easy-going buddies take up any jobs to make ends meet. Life takes a turn for these youngsters when Sanju falls in love with Athira (Priyamvada), the daughter of an affluent jeweller (Siddique).

For him to settle, the goldsmith Krishnan sets up a jewellery shop for Sanju and life turns 360 degrees as before the inauguration of the shop, an incident changed his and his family’s life.

With an IMDB rating of 9.7, ‘Thattassery Koottam’ is one of the highest rated films in the Malayalam movie industry. The movie was appreciated and received raging reviews by the audiences and critics alike. Whether it’s the songs or the dialogue delivery, Arjun Ashokan’s starrer ‘Thattassery Koottam’ left no stones unturned in entertaining the viewers.