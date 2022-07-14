Authorities, public relieved as flow of floods to Kaddam project recede

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

People return to their native places from rehabilitation centres set up at Dasturabad mandal centres, Revojipet and Munyal villages in Dasturabad mandal

Nirmal: In what was termed as a nature’s mercy, Kaddam Narayana Reddy project saw a decline in flow of unprecedented floods and brought relief to the public and officials of the irrigation department on Thursday. People living in 12 villages downstream and officials of the irrigation had an anxious day, fearing the barrage may breach due to record inflows on Wednesday.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that he had never witnessed such a nail-biting moment and left no stone unturned to prevent the breach of the barrage on Wednesday. However, the situation is now under control. It was possible due to slowing down of heavy rains in upstream areas and a significant dip in inflows to the project, he opined.

The minister further said that the project was now safe considering the drop down in the inflows. He predicted that the inflow would decrease further. He stated that rehabilitation measures were being carried out in the flood-hit areas in Kaddam and Dasturabad mandals. He requested the public not to panic and cooperate with authorities in taking relief activities.

Indrakaran Reddy informed that the project built in 1958 was still recording inflows of floods around 2 lakh cusecs and the surplus water was being discharged from the project downstream by lifting 17 gates. He commended officials of the irrigation, revenue, rescue teams and police department for going extra-mile and displaying outstanding performance during dangerous situations.

Meanwhile, some people who were shifted to rehabilitation centres went back to their native villages following the dip in the rains.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .