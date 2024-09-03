Auto driver arrested for attempt to rape, murder tribal woman in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 07:53 PM

Members of tribal rights organisations stage a rasta-roko in Jainoor mandal centre demanding action against the culprit

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a tribal woman after trying to rape her at Raghavapur village in Jainoor mandal, on Tuesday.

Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah said that Shaik Muqdum from Sonupatel village in Jainoor was apprehended for attempting to murder a 45-year-old woman of Devuguda by hitting on her head with a stick after trying to kill her on August 31.

A case was booked against the driver under charges of attempt to murder, rape, and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Muqdum allegedly tried to rape the woman when she hired his auto-rickshaw to visit her parents at Soyamguda village in Jainoor mandal. He left her on the road between Raghavapur and Soyamgudam village when she raised an alarm. He then hit her with a large stick in an attempt to kill her.

The driver abandoned the woman when she lost consciousness, asuming that she was dead. Some passersby noticed the woman and informed her family members who in turn admitted her to a hospital in Sirpur (U). She narrated the ordeal when she gained consciousness and her brother lodged a complaint with police on Monday.

Meanwhile, various tribal rights organizations staged a rasta-roko in Jainoor mandal centre demanding stern action against the perpetrator. They regretted that tribal women were targeted by a section.

They wanted the government to probe into the incident and to ensure the safety of tribals. They said that they would intensify the stir if it did not respond to their protest.