Auto-rickshaw driver drowns in Godavari in Mancherial

The victim, Chintakindi Uday Kumar, drowned in Godavari river while he was taking a dip in it at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 09:12 PM

File image

Mancherial: A 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver drowned in Godavari river while he was taking a dip in it at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

Hajipur Sub-Inspector, Gopathi Suresh, said that Chintakindi Uday Kumar from Dubbapalli drowned when he along with his friends was taking a dip at a deepest spot in the river. His friends tried to rescue him but in vain as he died on the spot before they could bring him out.

They were taking dip to mark completion of three months following one of their mother’s death. Salaiah, father of Uday Kumar lodged a complaint with police. A case of accidental death was registered. Investigations got underway.