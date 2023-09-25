Avika Gor collaborates with her ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’ director for series ‘Mansion 24’

By IANS Published Date - 01:19 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Mumbai: Actress Avika Gor, who will be seen next in the web series ‘Mansion 24’, said collaborating with the ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’ director Omkar again was interesting.

The actress said: “It is super interesting to collaborate with director Omkar again. I worked with him in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’, which was a massive success in Telugu. So I am very happy to work with him again,” she said.

Avika added: “In this project, he has multiple stories and multiple actions, and his forte, which is horror and thriller, is what he is bringing to the table for the audience. I am glad that I have the opportunity to be a part of something on a large scale in the Telugu market, and I hope people appreciate this side of me.”

Talking about the poster of the series, the actress said: “Yes, the poster is extremely intriguing because you can’t really figure out if I am the nice one, the bad one, or the victim. It’s confusing, and I love that. None of my previous posters have been this intense, so I am excited about this one. Soon, the trailer will be released, and I will be able to provide more details.”

Avika is working on a number of films, theaters, and series in the OTT space.

“There is a lot happening, but I can’t share many details at the moment. As soon as the announcements start happening, I will share the details. I am really excited about this transition because as an actor, you get a lot of opportunities on different platforms, and I am glad I am able to pursue them simultaneously.”

“I am also pleased that I am consistently working on projects in Hindi and Telugu, and there is so much more to come,” she said.

The actor rarely gets holidays.

“Even during Ganpati, I was dubbing, and there was a lot happening. Traveling and all that does happen. And I try to spend as much time with my family after and before the shoot. I am loving the whole process of being busy,” she added.